Russian Troops Launch More Than 100 Drones In Two Villages In Luhansk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian sent 70 drones toward the frontline Balka Zhuravka in Luhansk region, and 48 more toward Makiivka.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

According to the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Artem Lysohor, Russians fired more than 130 times at settlements and fortifications of Ukrainian defenders in Luhansk region over the past day.

“Artillery and unmanned aerial prevailed. The enemy hit the villages of Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka. They sent 108 UAVs there, 70 of them towards Balka Zhuravka,” noted Colonel Lysohor.

According to him, combat actions took place near Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka (formerly Nevske).

According to the regional administration, in more than two years, the invaders have not repaired a single traffic light in Siverskodonetsk and have not installed new ones either. Traffic in the city remains unregulated. The issue is being addressed by representatives of Perm, who have allegedly already conducted a survey and ordered design and estimate documentation. They promise to install the first traffic light in 2026.

“Also, for two years now, there has been a project to build six all-Russian landfills in the so-called LPR only in words. During this period, they have only decided on the exact location of one of them and promised to allocate 160 million rubles for the project. They plan to bring garbage there from both the occupied territories and neighboring regions of the Russian Federation. The annual volume is 350,000 tons. In the meantime, the occupiers have limited themselves to setting up a headquarters for resolving issues in the field of solid municipal waste management, whose task is to leave the solution of this problem at the regional level,” the regional state administration emphasized.

The photo is illustrative