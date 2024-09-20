Consultative Meeting On 'Eurasian Transport Route' Association Starts In Baku
9/20/2024
Nazrin Abdul
A consultative meeting of the heads of railway administrations
from various states regarding the establishment of the
International Association for the "Eurasian transport Route" has
begun in Baku, Azernews reports.
The speakers include Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan
Railways CJSC (ADY); Zufar Narzullayev, Chairman of Uzbekistan
Railways JSC; and Ufuk Yalchin, Chairman of the State Railways of
Turkiye.
Additionally, Yan Bin, the head of the China Container Railway
Transport Corporation; Sorbon Kulakhmadov, the First Deputy of the
state enterprise "Tajikistan Railways"; Dostan Usubakunov, the
Deputy General Director of "Kyrgyz Railway"; and Eniko Dyerfi, head
of relations with Eurasia and Central Asia at "Austrian Federal
Railways," will also speak.
At the meeting, the draft charter and founding protocol of the
"Eurasian Transport Route" International Association will be
discussed.
In the second half of the consultative meeting, speeches from
ADY representatives addressing various issues are expected.
