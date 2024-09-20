Miller Accuses House Republicans Of Subpoenaing Blinken On Afghanistan While He Is Away

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. State Department criticized House Republicans on Thursday for issuing a subpoena for Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan. They accused Republicans of scheduling hearings when Blinken was unavailable.

Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed he was trying to accommodate Blinken's schedule. However, he noted the threat of contempt of if Blinken fails to appear, According to th Associated Press.

Initially, McCaul set a hearing for Thursday while Blinken was in Egypt and France. The date was later changed to Tuesday, coinciding with the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated that the committee was informed in advance of Blinken's travel plans. He criticized the committee for not acting in good faith by unilaterally choosing dates when Blinken was out of Washington.

McCaul responded by accusing the State Department of being“disingenuous” for not agreeing to a September date for Blinken's testimony. He warned that if Blinken is held in contempt, it would be his own fault.

The subpoena for Blinken's testimony is part of a broader effort by House Republicans to hold the Biden administration accountable for its actions in Afghanistan. They have labeled the withdrawal a“stunning failure of leadership.”

Despite the scrutiny, Blinken has already testified about Afghanistan 14 times, including four appearances before McCaul's committee. Miller mentioned that Blinken is open to testifying again if a suitable time can be arranged.

Ohe ongoing political tensions surrounding the Afghanistan withdrawal highlight the challenges of congressional oversight and the need for effective communication between branches of government.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram