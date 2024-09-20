LLC: Harbhajan Singh 'Juban Ke Pakke Hain', Says Ex-Cricketer Manoj Tiwary

(MENAFN- IANS) Jodhpur, Sep 20 (IANS) Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has expressed his gratitude to Harbhajan Singh for his inclusion in the ongoing Legends League (LLC) 2024, acknowledging the off-spinner's integrity with the words, saying,“Paji juban ke pakke hain” (Harbhajan is true to his word).

Tiwary, a veteran of Indian domestic cricket, made his debut for Bengal in 2004 and has accumulated nearly 10,000 first-class runs at an impressive average of 48.56. With 29 centuries and 45 half-centuries to his name, the 37-year-old has also excelled in List A cricket, scoring 5,581 runs at an average of 42.28 in 169 matches.

Tiwary's international career, though brief, featured a memorable century against the West Indies in December 2011 during his 12-match ODI stint. After battling injuries and sporadic selections, he played his final series for India in 2014.

Harbhajan's Manipal Tigers secured Tiwary's services for Rs 15 lakh during the LLC auction in August. Reflecting on his return to cricket, Tiwary shared how the veteran spinner had been keen on him joining the LLC for the past two seasons.

"First of all I want to thank Harbhajan Singh for giving me a chance to play in LLC. For the last two seasons of LLC, he asked me to come and play but since I was busy in competitive cricket I didn't have time to play. But now as I have retired from domestic and international cricket I gave a call to Paji and told him that I am interested in playing. Aur Paji juban ke pakke hain (Harbhajan Singh is true to his words), so straightaway he told me to join the team," Tiwary told IANS.

"I also want to thank the owners of Manipal Tigers for believing in me."

He noted the increasing competitiveness of the LLC and emphasised the importance of fitness in the league.“This is not just an exhibition tournament; the level of intensity has grown. You have to be prepared physically, train well, and focus on recovery between games,” Tiwary added.

With the LLC 2024 set to kick off at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, Tiwary talked about the future of LLC and bonding with the ex-players, Tiwary said, "Wherever Harbhajan is the team's bonding will be very good because wo mahaul jaga ke rakhte hain, he is a humourous character so he keeps inspiring the other teammate. To create a good culture you need to have a good bond so fortunately I am in the team that won last season, I am just waiting for the match to get start today."

The third edition of LLC will see the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan joining the league, adding even more excitement to the tournament. LLC will kick off at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur on Friday between Harbhajan's Manipal Tigers and Irfan Pathan's Konark Suryas Odisha.

The third leg will be played at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu from October 3 where international cricket made a comeback after 40 years with the fans finally getting the chance to watch their favourite cricketing heroes live in action. The ultimate leg of the LLC will be played at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar from October 9 to 16.