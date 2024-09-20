Flood Crisis In Patna Areas, CM Nitish Kumar Conducts Aerial Survey

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 20 (IANS) The flood situation in Patna and its surrounding districts has worsened with several villages submerged under the rising waters. Chief Nitish Kumar on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas and took stock of the situation.

The water level in the Ganga River crossed the danger mark at several places in the state capital. Areas like Danapur, Maner, Bind Tola, Fatuha, and Bakhtiyarpur are among the hardest hit in Patna, forcing many residents to flee to higher ground, such as roads, to escape the floodwaters.

In Maner, six panchayats -- Chihattar, Mahaveer Tola, Islamganj, Hathi Tola, Haldi Chapra, and Ratan Tola -- have been completely isolated from the mainland, exacerbating the difficulties for residents.

Additionally, key locations like Gulbi Ghat, Kataiya Ghat, and Triveni Sangam are submerged, further disrupting life in the region.

The residents of localities like Bind Tola were also facing severe challenges due to the rising water levels and houses being inundated with 4 to 5 feet of water.

“Essential food items have been destroyed in the flood which has entered our houses in Bind Tola. We have left our houses and taken shelter on Marine Drive. Despite the desperate situation, the district administration's response has been inadequate. They have not provided tents or sufficient food. We are struggling to feed the cattle,” said Shiv Chandra Kumar, a resident of Bind Tola.

Another resident, Savita Devi, mentioned that officials distributed only one kilogram of foodgrains on Thursday night, which is far from meeting their needs.

The rise in water level has been primarily caused by the overflow of the Ganga River and its tributary, the Son River, along with heavy rain in the Poorvanchal region of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for the last few days.,

The water level at Digha Ghat was 51.64 meters, 1.19 meters above the danger mark. At Gandhi Ghat, the water level was at 50.19 meters, 1.59 meters above the danger mark. The water level at Hathidah in Patna district was 43.15 meters --1.39 meters above the danger level.

In Bhagalpur, the Ganga River was flowing at 33.88 meters, 20 cm above the danger level; and at Kahalgaon, the level was 31.70 meters, which was 61 cm above the danger level.

As the flood situation was deteriorating, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said,“The Water Resource Department, along with district officials and disaster management teams, are actively working to secure embankments and provide aid to flood victims. They are on high alert. The Bihar government has asked them to closely monitor the situation,” Sinha said.

Four blocks of Bhojpur, two blocks of Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Munger, Nalanda and other districts are also affected by flood.