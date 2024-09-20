MSDF Event Stresses Importance Of Assistive Technology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The of Social Development and Family (MSDF), represented by the Social Welfare Department, organised an awareness event aimed at highlighting the role of assistive in supporting people with hearing disabilities and improving their quality of life, as part of the celebration of the World Deaf Day.

Marking the occasion, Director of the Social Welfare Department at MSDF Reem Al Ajmi said that the role of the Social Welfare Department is not limited to providing services only, but also aims to spread awareness about the importance of assistive as a tool to empower people with disabilities.

Al Ajmi stressed the importance of providing the necessary support to deaf people to ensure their full and effective participation in society, adding that this event comes within the framework of the ministry's ongoing efforts to achieve comprehensive empowerment for people with disabilities.

She indicated that the ministry is working to provide tools and resources that enable deaf people to overcome the obstacles they may face and enable them to fully benefit from their rights in society.

During the event, the spotlight was on assistive devices that can help people with hearing disabilities overcome their daily challenges.

The event included an introductory visit to Mada Centre and a review of the latest assistive devices and technologies that contribute to improving communication and facilitating daily life.

MSDF is committed to its primary role in supporting and empowering persons with disabilities, as it seeks to provide an appropriate environment that contributes to achieving their full integration.

By promoting the use of assistive technology, the ministry works to improve the level of services provided to them, which enhances their opportunities for education, employment, and effective community participation to achieve the development goals stipulated in Qatar National Vision 2030.