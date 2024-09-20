North America Garage Furniture Market Was Valued At US$ 708.9 Million In 2021 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

North America Garage Furniture Poised for Steady Growth

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The North America garage furniture market has shown promising growth, with a valuation of US$ 708.9 million in 2021. According to a recent research study, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% from 2022 to 2027.The Request of this Sample Report Here-As increasingly seek to optimize their garage spaces for storage and organization, the demand for functional and stylish garage furniture is on the rise. This trend is driven by a growing focus on home improvement and the increasing popularity of DIY projects. Key factors contributing to the market growth include the rise in disposable income, a surge in home renovations, and an increasing emphasis on efficient space utilization.The study indicates that major players in the garage furniture market are focusing on innovative designs and sustainable materials to meet consumer preferences. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce platforms is making it easier for consumers to access a variety of garage furniture options, further fueling market growth.North America garage furniture market dynamicsReport ScopeThe report published by Astute Analytica provides a detailed study of the garage furniture market, including all the growth factors and opportunities related to the market such as managing garage interiors and covering vehicle service centers/ garages and automotive OEMs, interiors are in demand by every end-use industry, it helps to attract customers and workers can enjoy the benefits of arranged and handy space to work in.The report also provides a thorough study of the market based on the following segments – By Product type, in 2020, tool storage holds the highest share of 33.5%, while other types of products are cumulatively holding 66.5% of the market share; In the material segment, metals are holding the highest share in the garage furniture industry; In application segment, heavy-duty uses are projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.0%; By Distribution Channel, e-commerce holds the highest share when compared with channels; and in End User segment, mostly residential people have the major use as compared to automotive OEMs and vehicle service centers.Competitors in the MarketThe report provides a detailed analysis of the existing competitors in the market, covering the company's business overview, strategical outlook, product listing, recent developments, and company financials to get a brief overview of the key players. Key players included in the market report are Homak Mfg Co. Inc., Intro-Tech (Pitstop furniture), ATD Tools, Inc., Connected Automotive Systems (OEMTools), Apex Tool Group (Gear Wrench), Black and Decker, Dura Ltd., Cipher Auto Inc., OMP Group and Harwal Group of Companies (Duramax).The study of the market is observed that the North American garage furniture market is an Oligopoly in nature and is projected to shift towards monopolistic competition nature in the forecast period. Companies like Stanley Black & Decker, Intro-Tech Automotive, Apex Tools Group, Homak Manufacturing Company, Inc. hold a major share in the market, and the rest of the market is held by local playersFor more information about the North America garage furniture market and to access the full report, please contact:Segmentation OverviewNorth America garage furniture market segmentationNorth America garage furniture market is divided into five segments which are: By Product Type, By Material, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End User, and By Country.By Product Type.Storage Solutions (cabinets)oGeneral StorageoDrawer CabinetsoOverhead StorageoTall Cabinets.Shelves & Racks.Tool Storage.Work Benches.Chairs & Stools.Pit Stop FurnitureBy Material.Metal.Wire.MDF.Plastic.WoodBy Application.Heavy Duty.GeneralBy Distribution Channel.Direct Sales (B2B).Wholesale Distributors.Retail Stores.E-commerceBy End-User.Residential (Individuals – DIY).Vehicle Service Centers/ GaragesoAutomotive DealershipsoGeneral Service Garages.Automotive OEMsBy Country.The U.S..Canada.MexicoDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.Get in touch with us

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.