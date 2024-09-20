(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's unemployment rate has risen to 7.6 percent in the second quarter, a 1.4 percentage point increase over the past year, according to INDE .



Nevertheless, President Javier Milei's bold fiscal reforms are gaining global confidence. JPMorgan's measure of country risk has reached its lowest point since June. This reflects growing trust in Argentina's new economic management approach.



Interestingly, unemployment saw a slight dip from the first quarter's 7.7 percent. In the first half of 2024, about 44.8 percent of the population found employment. This translates to roughly 13.3 million people in the workforce.







Milei's administration boasts early successes, including a 0.4% fiscal surplus in the first seven months of 2024. Notably, this contrasts with the 6% deficit recorded in 2023, highlighting the government's fiscal responsibility.



The economic reset shows in the numbers, with a 1.7 percent year-on-year decline in second-quarter economic activity. However, the government remains, projecting 5% GDP growth in 2026 and 5.5% in 2027.



As Argentina navigates this transition, the job market faces both challenges and opportunities.



Balancing fiscal reforms with job creation will be crucial in the coming months. The country aims for long-term economic stability and growth through these measures.



Argentina's Labor Landscape: 7.6% Jobless Rate as Reforms Take Hold

MENAFN20092024007421016031ID1108695526