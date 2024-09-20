Saudi Arabia Expands Tourism Horizons With Visa-Saudi’S Revolutionary Services

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Visa-Saudi, a leading provider of visa services for Saudi Arabia, today unveils a suite of innovative features designed to enhance the visitor experience.

Visa-Saudi's latest offering caters specifically to cruise passengers. With the Cruise Tourist Visa, tourists can explore the Kingdom's pristine coastline and immerse themselves in its rich cultural heritage.

The new Entry Ports for Tourists feature streamlines the arrival process at select airports, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free entry for travelers from around the world.

Visa-Saudi's Umrah Visa for Egyptian and UAE Residents facilitates seamless pilgrimage for worshippers wishing to perform the sacred ritual in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

“Our mission is to make visiting Saudi Arabia as effortless and enriching as possible,” said a Visa-Saudi spokesperson.“As the tourism sector continues to grow, we are committed to providing the most innovative and customer-centric services.”

“Visa-Saudi's Cruise Tourist Visa allowed us to explore Saudi Arabia's stunning islands and experience its vibrant culture firsthand,” said a satisfied tourist.“The process was seamless, enabling us to make the most of our time.”

About Visa-Saudi

Visa-Saudi is a leading provider of visa services for Saudi Arabia, offering a comprehensive range of visa types for business, tourism, pilgrimage, and more. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Visa-Saudi simplifies the visa application process and ensures a secure and efficient experience for all travelers.