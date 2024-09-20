DI Holds First Induction Day For Master's And Doctoral Studies Programmes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Student Affairs Deanship at the Doha Institute for Studies (DI) organised the first Induction Day for undergraduates and students interested in pursuing higher studies on Wednesday, showcasing DI Doctoral and Master's programmes.

Executive Director of the Administrative and Division at the DI Eman bin Abdulla Al Sulaiti, emphasised the importance of this annual event which serves as a bridge to strengthen communication between students who are interested in continuing their studies further and the Doha Institute.

It also provides an opportunity to explore DI academic programmes at the Master's and Doctoral levels, learn about registration and admission standards and requirements, and answer the inquiries of those interested through meeting potential students on the verge of making the same decision or existing students of the same major or school.

This kind of interaction enriches their knowledge and sparks their curiosity about exploring the academic and research life of the DI.

Al Sulaiti added that the institute has consistently organised such orientation events as a regular annual tradition to promote the DI mission of research and discovery as a fundamental part of the learning and teaching experience at all levels.

The induction day was held at the DI headquarters and included a number of activities like presentations on the different Master's programmes, sharing of study experiences, and faculty members showcasing the academic options available for students. They provided detailed information about the study programmes and discussed their queries in the dedicated booths for each programme.

The DI offers Master's programmes through two schools; the School of Social Sciences and Humanities which offers the following programmes (Philosophy, History, Sociology and Anthropology, Politics and International Relations, Journalism, Media Studies, Linguistics and Arabic Lexicography, Comparative Literature, Social Psychology, Clinical Psychology, Social Work, Critical Security Studies, Conflict Management and Humanitarian Action, and Human Rights).

DI offers Master's programmes also through the School of Economics, Administration and Public Policy with the following programmes (Master of Public Administration, Executive Master of Public Administration, Master of Development Economics, Master of Public Policy, and the Executive Dual Degree Master's in business administration and public Administration).

In addition, the DI also offers eight programmes for Doctoral Studies (Development Economics, Public Administration, Politics and International Relations, Linguistics and Arabic Lexicography, History, Sociology, Media Studies, and Critical Security Studies).

The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies has already announced the opening of admission applications for the academic year 2025-2026 for Master's and Doctoral programmes on September 1, 2024 and will continue till January 15, 2024. The Student Affairs Deanship encouraged all applicants to submit the required documents electronically after reviewing the terms and conditions and to adhere to the specified deadlines.