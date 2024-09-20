The Lalit Mumbai’s Kashmiri Food Festival Trends as Influencers Praise Dawat ae Zaiqa by Sabrina’s Kitchen

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, 19th September 2024: In the heart of the bustling city, The Lalit Mumbai’s renowned Baluchi Restaurant is hosting the much-anticipated "Dawat ae Zaiqa," a Kashmiri food festival by Sabrina’s Kitchen, running until the 22nd of September. Combining the charm of traditional Kashmiri flavors with modern hospitality, the event is fast becoming a culinary landmark for food lovers. Guests are welcomed with the signature Kashmiri Kahwa, setting the tone for an evening of rich, aromatic delights.



The evening was graced by Dr. Rocky Kalra, member of the Strategic Management Committee, and Mr. Gaurav Mishra, GM of Corporate Marketing and Communications. Their presence added a layer of prestige to the event, further underlining the group’s commitment to excellence.



Among other esteemed guests were Mewati Sitaram Ji (Award-winning Journalist), The Renowned Founders of FBAI Saloni Malkani ji & Sameer Malkani ji, Tedx Speaker Extremely Talented Chef Suvir Saran ji, Rajveer Singh (Brand Enhancement and Content Creator) along with other prominent Content creators like Munawar Karbelkar, Irfan Shaukat and Dhruv Mehta also attended and unanimously praised Baluchi as one of Mumbai's finest dining experiences. These esteemed guests engaged in exclusive conversations with Chef Sabrina, the culinary artist behind the event, Dr Rocky Kalra and Mr Gaurav Mishra.



One guest from Mauritius remarked, "Dawat ae Zaiqa is more than just a meal; it's an experience woven with flavors, nostalgia, and stories. Sharing this table with entrepreneurs and influencers brought even more depth to the evening."



Chef Sabrina, who has been passionately curating Kashmiri dishes since 2013, is known for her fine-casual approach, blending authenticity with a modern twist. Each dish, from the succulent Mutton Rogan Josh, to the flavorful Dum Aloo, spoke of Kashmir’s rich heritage. The night also offered delightful Kashmiri Pulav, creamy kesar phirni, and a vibrant array of curries, each plate a tribute to Kashmir’s culinary soul.



Capturing every moment was photographer Roshan Kamble from RK Photography, beautifully documenting the warmth and elegance of the evening.



The culinary journey concluded with a spread of desserts and beverages, leaving guests in awe of the experience. Baluchi’s staff, dressed in Kashmiri attire, added a touch of authenticity to the impeccable service, which was a talking point among all attendees.



With over four decades of hospitality excellence, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group continues to impress with its luxurious service, and this festival is no exception. To reserve your spot at this feast of flavors.



