Dubai Health Authority Launches Professional Diploma In Emergency And Crisis Healthcare In Collaboration With Mohammed Bin Rashid School Of Government

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Al Ketbi:

We are committed to building sustainable professional capacities to enhance the readiness of the healthcare sector.

Al Marri:

The school provides specialised programmes that contribute to developing the leadership skills and capabilities of healthcare professionals.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 19, 2024 :

The Dubai Authority (DHA), in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, announced today the launch of a

Professional Diploma in Healthcare for Emergency and Crisis Management . The programme aims to elevate national preparedness and build a qualified local workforce capable of efficiently responding to the challenges posed by natural and human-made disasters with high-level expertise and professionalism.

The programme's launch ceremony was attended by senior officials, directors, and stakeholders from various government and private entities, along with a selection of specialists in the field.

The diploma, led by a group of experts, is designed to equip participants with specialised knowledge, practical training, and the necessary skills to enhance preparedness, planning, and effective response during emergencies and disasters. It also aims to improve coordination within the healthcare system and contribute to better patient outcomes in times of crisis.

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority,

underscored the importance of this programme as a strategic step aligned with DHA's commitment to continuously developing a skilled workforce. 'This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts, in collaboration with our strategic partners, to qualify specialised professionals who can strengthen the healthcare sector's preparedness to handle emergencies and crises,' said Al Ketbi.

HE Dr. Ali Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government

highlighted the role of the institution in developing leadership capabilities within the healthcare sector. 'The school's specialised programmes contribute to enhancing the leadership skills of healthcare professionals, empowering them to manage and respond effectively during critical situations. Our collaboration with DHA is a testament to our shared goal of advancing healthcare leadership and crisis management in the UAE,' he added.

The programme is part of DHA's broader strategy to promote continuous learning and professional development, ensuring healthcare personnel are well-prepared to respond efficiently and effectively in times of crisis.

Al Marri added, 'We aspire to be a key partner in supporting national efforts to boost efficiency in handling crises and emergencies.'

Aisha Al Shamsi, Director of Executive Education Programmes at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government,

explained that the diploma is designed to provide healthcare specialists with modern skills to predict health emergencies and respond effectively.“The programme focuses on enhancing the readiness of healthcare professionals to tackle emergencies and disasters by developing proactive and effective responses,” Al Shamsi said.

Programme Objectives:

Dr Ramadan Al Blooshi, Advisor to the Director-General of the DHA and Acting Director of Public Health Protection Department at the DHA , highlighted the importance of the programme. 'The aim is to prepare participants to adapt to and manage various challenges and scenarios during health emergencies and disasters. It also aims to enhance readiness to provide immediate first aid, support mental health for those affected by emergencies, and develop the leadership and communication skills necessary to coordinate and lead healthcare teams in times of crisis,” he stated.

The programme also focuses on promoting ethical standards and professional conduct in delivering healthcare during emergencies, while encouraging continuous learning and professional development to keep pace with evolving best practices in the field.

Dr Al Blooshi further explained that the programme targets a range of professionals, including emergency physicians, critical care nurses, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), disaster response coordinators, public health specialists, hospital administrators, military medical staff, community health workers, government officials, policymakers involved in emergency management, volunteers, NGO staff engaged in disaster relief efforts, safety and security specialists, occupational health professionals, and quality specialists.

The diploma is part of DHA's broader strategy to enhance the capabilities of healthcare workers and improve the overall response to crises in the UAE, ensuring a resilient and well-prepared healthcare system.