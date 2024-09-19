Türkiye Warns Of Regional Escalation After Deadly Device Explosions In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Sept 20 (NNN-TRT) – The Israeli Zionist has started to“escalate the attacks, step by step, towards Lebanon,” and the escalation in the region is worrying, Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, said yesterday.

“We have reached a point where the Israeli Zionist operation is becoming more and more provocative, and Hezbollah and Iran no longer have any option but to respond,” Fidan told the semi-official Anadolu Agency.

The explosions in Lebanon are part of Israel's strategy on the Gaza conflict, and it aims to“see Gaza accounts first and then shift to Lebanon,” he said.

Fidan said, he spoke with Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, after the explosions in Lebanon and offered Türkiye's medical support, if needed.

Lebanese officials reported that explosions targeting pagers and handheld radios killed at least 37 people and injured more than 2,931 others across Lebanon, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Zionist Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, announced on Wednesday that, the Israeli Zionist regime has entered a“new phase” in its conflict with Hezbollah.

As always, no Israeli regime's officials, including Gallant, have claimed responsibility for the explosions, which Hezbollah attributed to the Israeli Zionist regime.– NNN-TRT

