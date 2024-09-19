Qatar Calls On All Countries, International Organisations Not To Recognise Israel's Illegal Practices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar called on all countries and international organisations not to recognise or provide support to illegal Israeli practices, reaffirming that the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) reflects the lofty provisions of international law that must be respected.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, before the General Assembly 10th Emergency Special Session Draft resolution (Revision 1) Advisory opinion of the ICJ on the legal consequences arising from Israels policies and practices in OPT, including East Jerusalem, and from the illegality of Israel's continued presence in Occupied Palestinian Territories, at the UN headquarters in New York.

Her Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's welcome of the ICJ's advisory opinion, stressing that Israel is obligated to end its illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territory and East Jerusalem.

She noted that the court's opinion covers the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, and that the court saw that they constitute a single territorial unit, whose unity, integrity and respect must be preserved, indicating that the State of Qatar is committed to supporting the position of the court.

Her Excellency called on all countries to work towards activating the ICJ's opinion immediately and unconditionally, stressing in this context that the State of Qatar considers supporting the submitted Palestinian draft resolution a humanitarian, moral and legal duty.

She welcomed the resumption of the 10th emergency special session to discuss the historic draft resolution submitted by the State of Palestine on the ICJ's advisory opinion on the consequences of Israeli policies and practices and the illegality of the occupation, noting that the draft represents a necessary response to this advisory opinion, which stipulated that the United Nations, including the General Assembly, should consider the specific procedures and methods necessary to end the occupation as soon as possible, especially since the draft comes in light of the deteriorating situation of the Palestinian people, and the historical responsibility of the United Nations towards the Palestinian cause until it is settled in all its aspects in accordance with international law and UN resolutions.

Her Excellency conveyed the State of Qatar's congratulations to the Palestinian brothers on obtaining their right to sit among the member states and submit resolutions to the UN, hoping that this would be a step towards obtaining full membership, stressing that the State of Palestine meets the conditions and criteria for full membership stipulated in Article 4 of the Charter.

Her Excellency said the meeting is being held while the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is still ongoing, as a result of the successive massacres targeting civilians, especially women and children, with over 41,000 killed, hundreds of thousands wounded and missing under the rubble, and about two million forcibly displaced.

She stressed that the State of Qatar will continue its mediation efforts in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States, hoping that sincere efforts will once again bear fruit in reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, with the aim of releasing prisoners and detainees, ensuring the continuous delivery of more humanitarian aid, and protecting civilians, paving the way for a comprehensive and just political solution to the conflict, in conformity with the essence of the ICJ's advisory opinion as reflected in the Palestinian draft resolution.

HE Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani reiterated the State of Qatars firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and supporting the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, recognising the State of Palestine within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and achieving the right of return.