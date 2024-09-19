MFA - On Status Of Crimea: It Is Not Subject For Discussion Or Compromise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Crimea is Ukraine, and the territorial integrity of our country has never been and cannot be a subject for discussion or compromise.

This is stated in the commentary“on unacceptable proposals on the future status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol” published by the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

“Our Defense Forces, partners, the UN Charter and international law are on the side of Ukraine. Crimea is the center of gravity of the European security architecture. Its full restoration is possible only after the complete de-occupation of the entire territory of Ukraine, including the Ukrainian peninsula,” the statement said.

Syrskyi reports to Zelensky on situation inregion, eastern Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects further strong support from partners to force Russia to return to respect for international law and the UN Charter, withdraw its troops and weapons from all sovereign territory of Ukraine and restore its territorial integrity, and bring Russia to justice for its aggression against Ukraine and for all crimes committed.

It is emphasized that all efforts should be aimed at achieving these goals as soon as possible,“and not satisfying, in one way or another, the Kremlin's appetites at the expense of Ukraine's interests and international law.”

The ministry reminded that Volodymyr Zelensky had offered a clear vision of achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the world as part of the Peace Formula.

In Crimea, guerrillas record transfer of Russian weapons, equipment indirection

“We invite everyone who respects international law and the UN Charter to join the efforts to implement the Peace Formula as the only way to restore a just and sustainable peace in Europe,” the Foreign Ministry added.

As reported, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said during a discussion at the 20th annual YES meeting in Kyiv that Crimea plays a crucial role in possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Therefore, one of the options for resolving the issue of the peninsula may be to place it under a UN mandate to prepare a“fair referendum.”