عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany Sees Increase In Centenarians: More People Over 100 Years Old

Germany Sees Increase In Centenarians: More People Over 100 Years Old


9/19/2024 7:18:03 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

According to the 2022 census, there are at least 16,800 people in Germany who are over a hundred years old, Azernews reports.

In the previous census conducted in 2011, this figure was 13,400 people. Thus, during this period, a 25 percent increase in the number of citizens over the age of 100 was recorded in Germany.

Experts attribute the increase in the elderly population to improvements in living conditions and advancements in medicine.

It is also known that women tend to live longer than men; only 15 percent of those over the age of 100 are men. Long-lived individuals are predominantly found in the federal states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, and Saxony. The city with the highest number of elderly people is Würzburg (in the federal state of Bavaria), with 4.6 centenarians per 10,000 residents.

MENAFN19092024000195011045ID1108694643


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search