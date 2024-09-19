Germany Sees Increase In Centenarians: More People Over 100 Years Old
According to the 2022 census, there are at least 16,800 people
in Germany who are over a hundred years old,
In the previous census conducted in 2011, this figure was 13,400
people. Thus, during this period, a 25 percent increase in the
number of citizens over the age of 100 was recorded in Germany.
Experts attribute the increase in the elderly population to
improvements in living conditions and advancements in medicine.
It is also known that women tend to live longer than men; only
15 percent of those over the age of 100 are men. Long-lived
individuals are predominantly found in the federal states of
Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, and Saxony. The city with the highest
number of elderly people is Würzburg (in the federal state of
Bavaria), with 4.6 centenarians per 10,000 residents.
