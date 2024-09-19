Ali Bongo Quits Politics, Pleads For Family’S Release In Gabon

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ali Bongo Ondimba, Gabon's ex-president, has made a surprising announcement from his house arrest. He has decided to step away from and is asking for his family's release.



This unexpected move comes over a year after his ousting from power in August 2023. Bongo's wife Sylvia and son Noureddin remain in custody, facing serious charges.



The military accuses them of high treason and embezzling public funds. These allegations have cast a long shadow over the former first family.



In a heartfelt letter to his fellow Gabonese, Bongo expressed his desire for a peaceful future. He vowed never to pose a threat to Gabon's stability or reconstruction efforts.



This promise marks a significant shift in the country's political landscape. The former leader, now 65, took responsibility for his presidency's shortcomings.







He acknowledged both achievements and failures during his 13-year rule. Bongo's health has declined in recent years, particularly after a stroke in 2018.



Bongo's lawyers have authenticated his request, adding weight to his words. They are also fighting for better detention conditions for Sylvia and Noureddin.



The ex-president insists his family played no part in Gabon 's governance issues. General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema now leads Gabon's transition government.



Bongo's withdrawal from politics clears the path for Nguema's ambitions. The former president remains under daily surveillance, despite concerns about his health.



This development marks a new chapter in Gabon's history. It remains to be seen how the military government will respond to Bongo's plea for his family's freedom.

