23-Year-Old Biker Killed In Head-On Collision With Car Driving In Wrong Direction In Gurugram

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old biker was killed after his two-wheeler was struck by a car driving in the wrong direction in Gurugram on early Sunday morning.

The victim, identified as Akshat Garg of Dwarka in Delhi, was on a motorcycle ride with a friend when the fatal accident took place on Course Road near Belvedere Park, DLF Phase II in Gurugram.

Akshat was riding his bike with safety gear including helmet and gloves.

His friend Pradyuman Kumar (22) was following him on another bike from a distance of approximately 100 feet.

According to police, Akshat and Pradyuman had started their journey from different locations and had planned to meet a group of bikers at Ambience Mall after departing from DLF Downtown.

After crossing the Sikanderpur-Cyberhub flyover, they approached a turn when a speeding Mahindra XUV 300 car suddenly appeared, coming from the wrong direction. The car collided head-on with Akshat's bike, said the police.

According to a report by Hindustan Times quoting a senior police officer,“Neither the car driver nor Garg had any chance to avoid the collision.”

“The impact flung Garg above the car, and his motorcycle was mangled beyond recognition,” the officer added.

Despite an ambulance arriving within five minutes and taking Garg to a nearby hospital in DLF Phase-II, doctors pronounced him dead, the report said.

“There were two men in their mid-20s and a dog inside the car. Commuters apprehended them and handed them over to the police. Unfortunately, my friend became unresponsive within seconds after I tried to open his helmet,” the report quoted Pradyuman Kumar as saying.

Pradyuman also said that the car was driving in the wrong direction in the lane meant for fast-moving vehicles.

“My GoPro camera, fixed on my helmet, recorded the entire accident . But the police didn't take a copy of the footage, even after seeing it,” he added.