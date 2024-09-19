India Confirms Second Mpox Case In 38-Year-Old Kerala Man Who Recently Returned From Gulf

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 6:41 PM

India on Wednesday confirmed its second Mpox or monkeypox case in a 38-year-old man in Kerala's Malappuram. The patient, who recently returned from the Gulf, is under in line with established medical protocols, Kerala Veena George said in a post on Facebook.

The Minister also requested the public to seek treatment and inform the Health Department if they notice any of the known symptoms of Mpox.

Over a week ago, India had reported its first case in a man who had arrived from western Africa in Delhi. The man is stable and isolated to prevent the virus from spreading.

Last month the WHO declared Mpox a PHEIC, or Public Health Emergency of International Concern, based on the risk of spread of the current outbreak beyond Africa, where a rise in cases has been reported in many countries.

