177,000 Women In Gaza In Life Threatening Condition -- UN Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The UN Women Regional Office for the Arab States (ROAS) warned on Thursday of the adverse impact of the Israeli war on women in Gaza saying more than 177,000 of the female Gazans are in life threatening condition.

The system, more than 11 months after start of the aggression on the strIp, collapsed with the demolishing of 84 percent of the medical facilities. Those still serving lack medicines, ambulance and basic to save lives, in addition to the lack of power and water.

The ROAS said in a report that the challenges in Gaza's health sector have been causing drastic physical and psychological harm to the women who suffer from instant and long term health complications due to the lack of the minimum treatment.

More than 177,000 women in Gaza are facing life-threatening dangers -- including 162,000 who suffer from non-communicable diseases and illnesses such as cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Up to 15,000 others are on the verge of starvation, with some suffering from infection and anemia, the ROAS report said adding that 68 percent of the pregnant women suffer from urinary infections, anemia, blood pressure and bleeding with no available treatment. (end)

