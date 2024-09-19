SLB And NVIDIA Collaborate To Develop Generative AI Solutions For The Energy Sector

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Global company SLB (NYSE: SLB) is building on its long-standing collaboration with NVIDIA to develop generative AI solutions for the energy industry.

The collaboration accelerates the development and deployment of industry-specific generative AI foundation models across SLB's global platforms, including its DelfiTM digital and LumiTM data and AI platform, by leveraging NVIDIA NeMoTM, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, to develop custom generative AI that can be run in the data center, in any cloud or at the edge.

Working together with NVIDIA, SLB will build and optimize models to the specific needs and requirements of the data-intensive energy industry, including subsurface exploration, production operations and data management. This will help unlock the full potential of generative AI for energy domain experts including researchers, scientists and engineers―enabling them to interact with complex technical processes in new ways to drive higher value and lower carbon outcomes.

"As we navigate the delicate balance between energy production and decarbonization, generative AI is emerging as a crucial catalyst for change," said Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive officer, SLB. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate the creation of tailored generative AI solutions, enabling our customers to optimize operations, enhance efficiency and minimize their overall footprint."

“AI offers the energy industry an extraordinary tool for sustainably providing the resource that powers life across our planet,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“Custom models created by SLB leveraging NVIDIA NeMo will provide the industry's scientists and engineers unprecedented insight to speed their work in optimizing the energy supplies today and unlocking the clean energy innovations of tomorrow.”

SLB and NVIDIA's collaboration first began in 2008 with the innovative use of graphics processing units (GPUs) for subsurface imaging and geoscience interpretation. The companies have worked closely over the years to optimize every generation of SLB's high-performance compute and visualization technologies available on its Delfi platform. SLB's integration of NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA NIMTM inference microservices will offer customers a robust platform for harnessing generative AI in their technical workflows.

Today's announcement was made at the SLB Digital Forum 2024, which is taking place this week in Monaco.

For more information, visit slb/NVIDIACollaboration .

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws - that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as“expect,”“may,”“can,”“estimate,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“will,”“potential,”“projected" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as forecasts or expectations regarding the deployment of, or anticipated benefits of, SLB's new technologies and partnerships; statements about goals, plans and projections with respect to sustainability and environmental matters; forecasts or expectations regarding energy transition and global climate change; and improvements in operating procedures and technology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the inability to achieve net-negative carbon emissions goals; the inability to recognize intended benefits of SLB's strategies, initiatives or partnerships; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing environmental concerns, including initiatives addressing the impact of global climate change; the timing or receipt of regulatory approvals and permits; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in SLB's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and SLB disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink