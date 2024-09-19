Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT), Launchpad Partner To Raise Awareness Of Flagship Product Among College-Age Students

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , the wellness company behind the first-ever patented wellness product that lowers blood alcohol content in as little as 30 minutes by supporting its metabolism, is partnering with Launchpad to raise brand awareness of its flagship product among college-age students. Launchpad is a leading marketing agency specializing in college-student-focused marketing solutions. According to the announcement, Safety Shot will be working with Launchpad's All Roads (“ART”) network; the is the no. 1 college tour operator in the country. The collaboration will involve peer-to-peer marketing, product trials and engagement in ambassador-led activities on campuses and on social media.

“This partnership will drive organic awareness, growth and engagement for Safety Shot, establishing it as a must-have product among college students,” said Safety Shot CEO Jarett Boon in the press release.“With years of experience managing large-scale ambassador teams, ART has a deep understanding of the college demographic. With roughly 20 million college students in the U.S., the potential for the Safety Shot brand to win big with this generation is huge. This is a specific market that loves to have fun but also needs to study and pass their exams. Safety Shot promotes rapid alcohol detoxification and sobriety. This partnership could help us achieve remarkable brand awareness with one of the biggest demographics in the country.”

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while also boosting clarity, energy and overall mood.

DrinkSafetyShot

and

Amazon. The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars throughout 2024. For more information about the company, visit .

