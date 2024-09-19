Vaccinations In Childhood Prevent Malnutrition In Babies: Doctors

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): experts emphasize that childhood vaccinations play a crucial role in preventing malnutrition in babies.

Shah Wali Afghan, an internal specialist in the malnutrition department at the French Medical Institute for Mothers and Children, explained that malnutrition could result from inadequate nutrition, illnesses, and a lack of vaccinations.

He urged families to ensure their children received vaccinations.

“Malnutrition occurs when a child's nutritional needs are not met, either in quality or quantity,” Dr. Afghan stated.

He noted that illness could also diminish a child's appetite, leading to prolonged malnutrition.

Symptoms of malnutrition include weight loss, stunted growth, and shortness of breath. Dr. Afghan reported that their hospital saw around 50 children daily in the outpatient department and they included critically ill patients often suffering from malnutrition alongside pneumonia and diarrhea.

Highlighting the importance of the first three years of a child's life, he urged families to focus on proper nutrition and timely vaccinations.

He also advised mothers to maintain a nutritious diet during pregnancy, recommending foods rich in vitamins, particularly folic acid and iron.

Dr. Afghan recommended breastfeeding exclusively from the first hour of birth for the first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding alongside complementary foods.

He explained that antibodies in breast milk help protect infants from many diseases.

Most cases of malnutrition can be treated, except in instances of severe complications.“The good news is that with appropriate care, recovery is both safe and effective,” he added.

“If a child becomes ill and loses appetite for an extended period, such parents should seek medical help promptly.”

He said they provided free treatment for malnourished children and encouraged parents to bring their children for diagnosis and treatment.

Gulalai, a resident of Badakhshan Province, shared her experience bringing her malnourished son to the French Medical Institute.

She explained that her three-and-a-half-year-old son had lost weight and lacked appetite due to diarrhea and has been receiving care at the institute for six days.

