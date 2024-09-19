MP CM To Visit Kolkata To Attend Global Business Summit On Friday

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Sep 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav will visit Kolkata on Friday where he will be meeting businessmen from across the country and abroad to discuss opportunities in the state.

The proposed visit is part of the Global Business Submit (GBS) is being organised in different cities. Earlier, the Chief Minister had also visited Mumbai and Coimbatore.

The Kolkata GBS, which will be held in JW Marriott Hotel, is expected to host around 350 delegates, including over 60 distinguished guests and consulate representatives from more than eight countries.

Keeping in mind that Kolkata is one of the most prominent industrial centres in the eastern part of the country, with major capabilities in sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and steel, the Madhya Pradesh government has invited all leading industrialists based in the city.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister will brief prominent industrialists, investors, and business representatives in Kolkata on the industrial growth, investor-friendly policies, and numerous investment opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh, said an official.

"The primary goal of this event is to highlight investment opportunities between West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh and to strengthen trade relations," the official added.

In addition to these meetings, the Chief Minister will also engage with top industrialists over lunch and dinner to discuss investment opportunities. He will emphasise Madhya Pradesh's investor-friendly industrial policies and robust infrastructure.

According to officials of the industry department, many industries, business institutions, and agricultural products are traded between these two states.

"Products of Madhya Pradesh, such as soybean, wheat, and other agricultural goods, are in demand in West Bengal, while jute, tea, and fish products from West Bengal are popular in Madhya Pradesh," the official added.