Natural And Organic Food Market Surges To USD 419.56 Billion By 2030, Propelled By 14% CAGR - Verified Market Reports®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The natural and organic food market is driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, rising demand for clean-label products, and a growing preference for sustainable and environmentally-friendly food options. Additionally, advancements in organic farming techniques and expanding retail channels contribute to market growth. However, the market faces challenges such as higher production costs and limited availability of organic ingredients, which can lead to higher prices for consumers. Additionally, regulatory hurdles and varying standards for organic certification may also impact market expansion.
LEWES, Del., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Natural and Organic Food Market
is projected to grow at a
CAGR of 14% from 2024 to 2030 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Reports®. The report reveals that the market was valued at
USD 231.53 Billion
in 2023
and is expected to reach
USD 419.56 Billion
by the end of the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure:
Continue Reading
Verified Market Reports Logo
Browse in-depth TOC
on Natural and Organic Food Market
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Scope of The Report
|
REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|
DETAILS
|
STUDY PERIOD
|
2021-2030
|
BASE YEAR
|
2023
|
FORECAST PERIOD
|
2024-2030
|
HISTORICAL PERIOD
|
2021-2022
|
UNIT
|
Value (USD Billion)
|
KEY COMPANIES PROFILED
|
Spartan Stores, Hain Celestial, United Natural Foods, Amy s Kitchen, Whole Foods, Clif Bar & Company, Kroger, Dole Food, Frito-Lay
|
SEGMENTS COVERED
|
By Type, By Application, By Geography.
|
CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE
|
Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope
Global Natural and Organic Food Market Overview
Market Drivers Fueling Growth in the Natural and Organic Food Market
Rising Consumer Awareness of Health and Wellness
Consumers are increasingly prioritizing their health and wellness, leading to a surge in demand for natural and organic foods. As awareness of the benefits of consuming less processed and chemical-free foods grows, people are actively seeking out products that align with a healthier lifestyle. This trend is further fueled by growing concerns about the adverse effects of synthetic additives, pesticides, and GMOs on health. Consequently, the market for natural and organic foods has expanded as consumers become more informed and conscious of their dietary choices.
Environmental and Sustainability Concerns
Environmental sustainability has become a significant driver in the natural and organic food market. Consumers are not only concerned about their health but also about the environmental impact of their food choices. Organic farming practices are perceived as more environmentally friendly due to reduced use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, and a focus on sustainable farming techniques. As climate change and environmental degradation become more pressing issues, there is a growing preference for products that support eco-friendly and sustainable agricultural practices. This shift is contributing to the robust growth of the natural and organic food sector.
Increased Availability and Accessibility
The natural and organic food market has experienced significant growth due in part to the increased availability and accessibility of these products. Retailers, from large supermarkets to specialized health food stores, are expanding their offerings of organic and natural foods to meet consumer demand. The rise of e-commerce has also played a crucial role, allowing consumers to easily access a wide range of natural and organic products from the comfort of their homes. This improved distribution network and greater product accessibility have made it easier for consumers to incorporate natural and organic foods into their diets, thereby driving market growth.
To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis:
Market Restraints Limiting Expansion in the Natural and Organic Food Market
Higher Costs of Production
One of the primary restraints in the natural and organic food market is the higher cost of production compared to conventional food products. Organic farming practices often involve more expensive inputs, such as organic seeds and natural fertilizers, and require more labor-intensive methods. These increased production costs translate into higher prices for consumers, which can limit the market's appeal, especially in price-sensitive segments. The higher costs can also pose a challenge for producers trying to scale up their operations while maintaining the integrity of organic standards.
Limited Supply Chain Infrastructure
The natural and organic food market often faces challenges related to supply chain infrastructure. Organic and natural products require specialized handling and storage conditions to maintain their quality and prevent contamination. Many supply chains are not yet fully equipped to manage these needs efficiently, leading to potential issues with product availability and freshness. Additionally, the complexity of maintaining organic certification throughout the supply chain can further constrain market expansion, as it requires rigorous monitoring and adherence to strict guidelines.
Market Fragmentation and Lack of Standardization
Market fragmentation and a lack of standardization are significant obstacles in the natural and organic food sector. The absence of uniform regulations and certification standards can create confusion for consumers and hinder market growth. Different regions and countries may have varying definitions and standards for what constitutes "natural" or "organic," leading to inconsistent product offerings and labeling practices. This fragmentation can undermine consumer trust and complicate efforts for producers and retailers to expand into new markets, thereby limiting the overall growth potential of the industry.
Geographic Dominance
The Natural and Organic Food Market exhibits considerable geographic dominance, with key regions such as North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia each playing crucial roles in its expansion and development. North America, driven by a growing consumer preference for healthier lifestyles, has seen a surge in demand for organic products, supported by a robust infrastructure for organic farming and distribution. Europe, known for its stringent regulatory standards and high consumer awareness, has established itself as a leader in the market, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and quality. Africa, with its emerging markets and increasing adoption of organic farming practices, is gradually becoming a significant player, contributing to the global market's diversification.
Meanwhile, Asia, with its rapidly growing middle class and evolving food consumption patterns, is experiencing a rise in demand for natural and organic foods, reflecting a broader shift towards health-conscious eating habits across the region. Together, these regions are shaping the landscape of the natural and organic food market, each bringing unique strengths and dynamics to its growth.
Natural and Organic Food Market Key Players Shaping the Future
Major players, including
Spartan Stores, Hain Celestial, United Natural Foods, Amy s Kitchen, Whole Foods, Clif Bar & Company, Kroger, Dole Food, Frito-Lay, Newman s, Dean Foods, Organic Valley, General Mills, Nature's Path Foods, Quaker Oats .
and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Natural and Organic Food Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.
Natural and Organic Food Market Segment Analysis
Based on the research, Verified Market Reports® has segmented the global Natural and Organic Food Market into Type, Application and Geography.
Natural and Organic Food Market, By Type
Natural Food
Organic Food
Natural and Organic Food Market, By Application
Mass merchandise
Natural health farms
Online
Natural and Organic Food Market, By Geography
North America
Europe
Germany
France
U.K
Rest of
Asia Pacific
Europe
China
Japan
India
Rest of
ROW
Asia Pacific
Middle East
&
Africa
Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Global Natural Food Antioxidants Market
By Type (Natural Vitamin E, Pepper Extract), By Application (Food, Beverages), By Geographic Scope And Forecast
Global Natural Food Emulsifier Market
By Type (Lecithin, Lanolin), By Application (Catering, Food Processing), By Geographic Scope And Forecast
Global Natural Food Colorant Market
By Type (Caramel Color, Lutein), By Application (Beverage, Sweet), By Geographic Scope And Forecast
Global Organic Food & Beverages Market
By Type (Product Type I, Product Type II), By Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Dairy Based Product), By Geographic Scope And Forecast
Global Organic Food Market
By Type (Fresh Produce, Dairy Products), By Application (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores), By Geographic Scope And Forecast
About Us
Verified Market Reports®
stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, Verified Market Reports has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.
With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, Verified Market Reports leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.
Verified Market Reports' domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.
Verified Market Reports® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights Verified Market Reports' dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.
Contact Us
Mr.
Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Reports®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email:
[email protected]
Web:
Follow Us:
LinkedIn
|
Twitter
Logo:
SOURCE Verified Market Reports
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19092024003732001241ID1108692848