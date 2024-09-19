Security And Transportation Challenges Discussed At OTS National Security Council Meeting In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On September 18-19, the 3rd meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) Chairs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) members took place in Turkestan, Kazakhstan, the spiritual capital of the Turkic world, Azernews reports.

The participants examined the current security environment, focusing on regional and global developments affecting the OTS countries. Key discussions revolved around security threats and challenges targeting the member states, along with the potential impact of certain regional and global events on the Turkic region.

Special attention was paid to transportation security and the enhancement of transportation and logistics infrastructure along the Middle Corridor. The safe and efficient movement of goods and people across the Turkic world was highlighted as essential for economic growth and regional stability.

The meeting also delved into strengthening cooperation within the OTS framework, with discussions on specific projects and programs aimed at enhancing security collaboration among member states.