Security And Transportation Challenges Discussed At OTS National Security Council Meeting In Kazakhstan

On September 18-19, the 3rd meeting of the National Security
Council (NSC) Chairs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
members took place in Turkestan, Kazakhstan, the spiritual capital
of the Turkic world, Azernews reports.
The participants examined the current security environment,
focusing on regional and global developments affecting the OTS
countries. Key discussions revolved around security threats and
challenges targeting the member states, along with the potential
impact of certain regional and global events on the Turkic
region.
Special attention was paid to transportation security and the
enhancement of transportation and logistics infrastructure along
the Middle Corridor. The safe and efficient movement of goods and
people across the Turkic world was highlighted as essential for
economic growth and regional stability.
The meeting also delved into strengthening cooperation within
the OTS framework, with discussions on specific projects and
programs aimed at enhancing security collaboration among member
states.
