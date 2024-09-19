Foo Fighters heavily criticize Trump

(MENAFN) The rock Foo Fighters has pledged to contribute funds to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' election campaign after Donald used one of their songs at a rally without their consent, as stated by the band's officials.



At an event in Glendale, Arizona, last Friday, the Trump campaign played the song "My Hero" to introduce Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who reaffirmed his support for the previous leader.



In a statement to USA Today on Sunday, a band official clarified that the Trump campaign had not sought permission to use the song, and even if they had, “they would not have granted it.”



The band also reiterated on multiple occasions on X that they did not give permission for Trump to use the song.

