Laos Works To Boost Job Employment In Rural Areas

Vientiane, Sep 19 (IANS) The Lao National Chamber of Commerce and (LNCCI), in partnership with the International Labour Organization, discussed developing mutually beneficial business models for the animal husbandry sector, boosting employment opportunities in rural areas.

According to a report from the LNCCI on Thursday, the discussion was held in Laos capital Vientiane on Wednesday and chaired by Vice President of the LNCCI Xaybandith Rasphone, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, Xaybandith emphasised the importance of addressing challenges and identifying opportunities across various business types, from large corporations to small manufacturers and enterprises, in both urban and rural areas.

He underscored the need for collaboration between companies and international organisations to achieve tangible results in the livestock sector.

He highlighted that promoting job creation in rural areas could unlock significant economic potential. By integrating local producers into the supply chain, farmers can benefit directly from their involvement, fostering a more inclusive and prosperous economy.