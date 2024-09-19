Trump expresses his feelings towards Tylor Swift

(MENAFN) In a recent outburst on his Truth Social platform, former President Donald expressed his disdain for pop icon Taylor Swift, declaring, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” This remark came after Swift announced her support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, stirring significant reactions among both fans and observers.



Last week, Swift, who boasts a staggering 284 million followers on Instagram, shared her endorsement alongside a post praising Harris as a “gifted leader” dedicated to advocating for vital rights and causes. Swift emphasized Harris’s commitment to “LGBTQ+ rights” and described her as a champion for issues that require strong advocacy.



Accompanying her endorsement was a playful image of herself with a cat, which she captioned “Childless Cat Lady.” This seemingly lighthearted jab references a comment made by Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, who previously characterized the Democratic Party as being led by “childless cat ladies.”



Swift's influence on her primarily young female fanbase, often referred to as 'Swifties,' has proven to be impactful. In her posts, she urged her followers to participate in the upcoming elections, reinforcing her message during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. She implored those over 18 to register to vote, emphasizing the significance of the presidential election.



The effect of Swift’s endorsement has been remarkable. Data from TargetSmart indicates that her involvement prompted a staggering 500% increase in voter registrations. Within just 24 hours of her announcement, Vote.gov reported that 405,999 users were directed to the official election site through her Instagram profile, highlighting her substantial influence on voter engagement.



Harris’s supporters have praised Swift’s endorsement, recognizing her ability to mobilize voters. Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, remarked on the undeniable impact of Swift’s celebrity status on voter participation. Conversely, some Republican voters have criticized the singer's intervention, arguing that celebrities lack the necessary expertise in policy matters and suggesting that their endorsements should not sway public opinion.



