CHIPOTLE IS GIVING AWAY UP TO $1 MILLION IN FREE QUESADILLAS FOR NATIONAL QUESADILLA DAY

The brand is giving fans a chance to score a BUY-ONE-ENTREE-GET-ONE-QUESADILLA (BOGO) offer1 starting September 23.

On National Quesadilla Day, Chipotle will give away free quesadillas on DoorDash2 and Uber Eats3 with eligible purchases. Chipotle's award-winning Hand-Crafted Quesadillas feature melted Monterey jack cheese, a choice of protein, optional fajita veggies, and three sides for dipping.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG ) today announced it is celebrating National Quesadilla Day by giving away up to $1 million in free quesadillas. For the first time ever, the company will delight fans with BUY-ONE-ENTREE-GET-ONE-QUESADILLA (BOGO) offers1, dispersed across a variety of digital channels.

Chipotle's digitally exclusive quesadillas feature melted Monterey jack cheese, a choice of protein, optional fajita veggies, and three sides for dipping. Monterey jack cheese is grated fresh each morning in every Chipotle restaurant to achieve the perfect cheese pull.

Americans love quesadillas. According to DoorDash, chicken quesadillas were the second most ordered food item in 2023.4 Chipotle is expanding its National Quesadilla Day celebrations this year to make it even easier for fans to enjoy one of their favorite meals.



Scavenger Hunt Code Drops – September 23



Chipotle: The brand is dropping codes for its craveable quesadillas across social media for fans to uncover. The scavenger hunt kicks off on Monday, September 23 with text-to-claim codes5 shared via @Chipotle on Instagram, @ChipotleTweets

on X, and in posts from creators on TikTok who love Chipotle's quesadilla. Up to 21,000 fans will have a chance to claim a BOGO quesadilla.1

Content creator Shari Dyonne , who first caught Chipotle's attention for her "Concoction" drink hack , will be sharing her favorite quesadilla order in a mukbang with fans and dropping a text-to-claim code5 via @ShariDyonne on TikTok for up to 10,000 fans to get a BOGO quesadilla.

Mukbang creator and Chipotle superfan Dylan McArthur will be revealing his go-to quesadilla order and dropping a text-to-claim code5 via @Dylan

on TikTok for up to 10,000 fans to win a BOGO quesadilla to try his order. Creator Anthony Hernandez will give fans a chance to try his favorite quesadilla order with a text-to-claim code5 dropped on his TikTok @Immanthonyy , giving up to 10,000 fans a chance to redeem a BOGO quesadilla.

"Our customizable hand-crafted quesadillas create the best pairing of real ingredients and melted cheese, which TikTok foodies and mukbangers can't get enough of," said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing. "We've teamed up with some of our most passionate creators to give fans what they're craving - free quesadillas."

National Quesadilla Day – September 25

Fans can score a free quesadilla on DoorDash2 and Uber Eats3 with a minimum order. Up to 15,000 DoorDash users can score a free quesadilla from Chipotle with a minimum order of $25. On UberEats, up to 10,000 fans with a $15 cart minimum will be able to add a quesadilla to their basket for free.

Hand-Crafted Quesadillas: Craveable, Customizable, Cheese Pull-able

Chipotle's digitally exclusive quesadillas feature melted Monterey jack cheese, a choice of protein, optional fajita veggies, and three sides for dipping. Monterey jack cheese is grated fresh each morning in every Chipotle restaurant and this year the company expects to purchase nearly 70 million pounds of cheese.

For additional assets of Chipotle's quesadillas, please visit:

1 - Buy-One-Get-One-Quesadilla-Free Legal Terms

Valid September 23 through September 25, 2024 only, for orders from participating U.S. Chipotle restaurants.

Valid for one free quesadilla with the purchase of at least one regular-priced entrée item. Add-ons not permitted on free quesadilla; Kids Meals or 3 pointers do not count as an entrée purchase.

One time use only, use of promo code required. Redemption is subject to availability. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Valid only on chipotle and the Chipotle mobile app; not valid on third party ordering platforms. Code is void if reproduced or altered and where prohibited. Additional restrictions may apply. See full terms at

2 - DoorDash Legal Terms

Valid only on September 25, 2024 during hours when delivery from a participating U.S. Chipotle restaurant is available. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. $25 minimum purchase (before taxes and fees) applies.

Offer valid for one (1) promotional redemption per customer. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at href="" rel="nofollow" doordash/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-condition .

3 - Uber Eats Legal Terms

Expires September 25, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. local time. While supplies last. Taxes and fees still apply. Must add eligible item to cart before completing your order. Eligible item discount will be automatically applied. Order minimum of $15 (before taxes and fees) is required. Valid only at participating and qualifying restaurants in the US and Canada where Uber Eats is available. Exclusions may apply. Offer and terms are subject to change or cancellation. Limit of 1 per person. Check app for availability.

4 - Source: DoorDash Dash From the Past: A Decade Delivered . Using DoorDash order data from January 1, 2023, to October 31, 2023.

5 – The first fans, up to the specified limit, to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a code for a free quesadilla with the purchase of a regular-priced entrée from Chipotle. Codes expire September 25, 2024 and are subject to terms and conditions set forth in footnote 1.

Ordinary text and data rates may apply. Full terms:

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE .

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill

