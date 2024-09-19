408 children, young adults from Gaza Strip begin new academic year at Emirates Humanitarian City Educational Center

(MENAFN) In a significant and compassionate initiative, 408 children and young adults from the Gaza Strip have begun a new academic year at the Emirates Humanitarian City Educational Center. This program offers these students a vital opportunity to pursue their education and personal development following the traumatic experiences of the recent conflict in Gaza.



The arrival of these students in the United Arab Emirates is part of a larger effort led by Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. This initiative not only aims to provide educational opportunities but also includes crucial medical support for 1,000 children from Gaza, who will receive treatment in UAE hospitals. Furthermore, it extends assistance to 1,000 Palestinian cancer patients of all ages, ensuring that comprehensive support is provided across different segments of the population.



As the academic year kicked off, the Emirates Humanitarian City Educational Center had the honor of hosting Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, the UAE Minister of Education, for an inspection visit. During her time at the center, she reviewed the educational facilities and extracurricular programs available to the children, reinforcing the significance of a well-rounded learning experience.



Maryam Rashid Al Zaabi, the Director of the Emirates Humanitarian City Educational Center, emphasized the critical importance of education as a fundamental human right. She pointed out that this right is recognized in international law and asserted that the children from Gaza deserve the opportunity to study, enhance their skills, and shape their futures alongside their peers globally.



Al Zaabi further explained the student demographic at the center, indicating a broad range of educational levels. The center is home to 304 students in grades one through eight and 104 students in grades nine through twelve, which ensures that a diverse array of educational needs is addressed, fostering a supportive learning atmosphere.



To provide top-notch education, the center has gathered a dedicated team of 20 skilled teachers and specialists. These educators are committed to delivering the UAE Ministry of Education's curriculum, allowing students to not only advance in their studies but also develop a genuine enthusiasm for learning in various subjects, including languages, mathematics, science, and technology.



As these young learners embark on their educational paths in the UAE, they carry with them aspirations for a brighter future, backed by a strong commitment to providing them with quality education and a nurturing environment. This initiative represents hope and resilience, illustrating the power of education in transforming lives.

