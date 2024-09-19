Omar Abdullah's 'Save Your Democracy' Rejoinder To Pakistan After Minister's Claims On Article 370 Restoration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Omar Abdullah has hit back sharply at Pakistan after its Defence Khwaja Asif said that Pakistan and the NC-Congress alliance were on the same page on the restoration of Article 370. The rejoinder to Pakistan has come amid a severe backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has accused the National and the of being“hand in glove with the anti-national forces”, following the Pakistan minister's statements.

Speaking with news agency ANI amid campaigning for the J&K Assembly 2024 that are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A five years ago, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said Pakistan should not interfere in India's elections but instead,“save their democracy”.

Omar Abdullah said,“What does Pakistan have to do with us? We are not even a part of Pakistan, let them take care of their country. I don't think they should interfere in our elections or comment on our elections. They should save their democracy, we are participating in ours.”

His father and NC leader Farooq Abdullah also responded to the Pakistan defence minister's statement on NC-Congress alliance and its stand on Article 370 , saying he does not know what Pakistan says.“I don't know what Pakistan says. I am not a Pakistani; I am an Indian citizen,” he said.

Taking the cue, Home Minister Amit Shah also attacked the two Opposition parties contesting the J&K polls in alliance, saying they were always on the same page as Pakistan. Amit Shah said the statement of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif proved that the neighbouring country and the Congress have the“same intentions and agenda” .

“Pakistan defence minister's statement about the Congress and the JKNC's support on Article 370 and 35A has once again exposed the Congress. This statement has once again made it clear that the Congress and Pakistan have the same intentions and agenda. For the last few years, Rahul Gandhi has been standing with every anti-India force, hurting the sentiments of the countrymen,” Amit Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

Article 370 gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and Article 35A gave special rights and privileges to its“permanent residents”. On August 5, 2019, these two provisions of the Constitution were abrogated by the Narendra Modi government and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(With agency inputs)