'Height Of Congress' Cowardice': BJP Leader Ashoka After FIR Against Him For 'Misleading' Public

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 19 (IANS) After an FIR was lodged against him for allegedly spreading false information on Mandya clashes, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka said it is the height of cowardice by the government.

The FIR said that the videos shared by Ashoka in connection with violence reported on September 11 during the Ganesh immersion procession in Nagamangala town were not of the incident. The FIR said that Ashoka shared those videos to "create unrest and violence in the society by passing a wrong message".

Refuting the charges, Ashoka said, "When it comes to protecting our nation, our religion, and safeguarding Hindus and their festivals, there is no question of compromise. During the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, I went to jail for my country and my faith. Filing one or even 100 FIRs won't silence my voice. I will not be intimidated by your empty threats."

He further stated "Like someone who fails and blames others, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who should be identifying and taking action against the religious extremists responsible for the communal clash, has instead filed an FIR against the opposition leader. This is the height of cowardice.”

Even though videos are circulating on social media showing petrol bombs being thrown, stones being pelted, and shops and vehicles being vandalised in Nagamangala, Parameshwara misled the public by calling it a 'small' or 'accidental' incident.

"The first FIR should be filed against him. The police officers who misinformed the minister should be booked," Ashoka demanded.

"Mr incompetent Home Minister Parameshwara, it's been a week since a shocking incident took place in Nagamangala, just 130 kilometres away from Bengaluru, last Wednesday night, yet you haven't visited the site to assess the situation. If you had gone to the spot and listened to the concerns, fears, and anger of the locals who lost their property and are living in fear, you would have understood the seriousness of the situation. But it seems you lack a sense of duty.

"What do you intend to achieve by filing an FIR against me? When I visited the location, I tried to bring the suspicions expressed by the locals, eyewitnesses, and journalists to the government's notice through my post on X. I did not share any false information," Ashoka claimed.

"I doubt whether the police who filed the FIR even fully read the information in my post or if they understand Kannada properly," he chided.

"The videos I shared depict incidents where religious extremists held Palestinian flags and caused trouble in Chikkamagaluru and attacked Hindus who raised saffron flags in Davanagere. That is exactly what I referred to in my post," he stated.