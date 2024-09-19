'Lawrence Bishnoi Ko..': Burqa-Clad Woman Threatens Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man and a burqa-clad woman allegedly threatened noted screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, in Mumbai's Bandra area.

The incident occurred while Khan was at the Bandra Bandstand promenade after his morning walk. The accused mentioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name during the investigation. Following the incident, the detained the suspects for further investigation.

During their investigation, they told the police that they were playing mischief with Khan, he said.

“A man and a burqa-clad woman going on a two-wheeler spotted Salim Khan sitting at the Bandstand promenade and came near him after taking a U-turn. They stopped close to him and asked him 'Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya?' (Should we send Lawrence Bishnoi to you?),” the official said.

After threatening him, the couple fled from the spot, he said. Salim Khan's bodyguard later lodged a complaint at the Bandra police station on Wednesday, based on which an case was registered, PTI reported.

“We launched a probe and detained both the accused persons. During their investigation, they told us that they were playing mischief,” he said.

Moreover, police said that the incident appeared to be a prank. It occurred while Salim Khan was seated at a promenade after his morning walk, the report said.

Earlier on April 14, two individuals on a motorcycle fired shots outside Salman Khan's home in the upscale Bandra suburb before fleeing the scene. They were later arrested in Gujarat and charged alongside Lawrence Bishnoi and his key gang member, Rohit Godhara.

According to police reports, Anmol Vishnoi, Bishnoi's brother, played a significant role in orchestrating the attack. He is believed to have received the weapons delivery in Panvel a month prior to the incident and provided the shooters with detailed instructions. The planned shooting reportedly earned the shooters a total of ₹3 lakh.

Meanwhile, an accused in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence has claimed that a prison doctor requested money to treat his fractured finger, PTI reported. Harpal Singh, arrested for his alleged involvement in the April incident, made the allegation during a video appearance before Judge B.D. Shelke at a special court for the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

The court has instructed the chief medical officer (CMO) of Taloja jail, where Singh is currently held, to submit a report and ensure that the accused receives the necessary medical treatment.

(With inputs from PTI)