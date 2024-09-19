New Jordanian Ambassador Presents Credentials To Bulgarian President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Sofia, Sep.19 (Petra) -- Ambassador Moutaz Khasawneh presented his credentials to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev as the non-resident ambassador of Jordan to Bulgaria.Khasawneh conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah II to President Radev and expressed wishes for further progress and prosperity for the friendly Bulgarian people.President Radev asked that his greetings and appreciation be passed on to King Abdullah II, praising the King's wise policies. He also expressed the Bulgarian government's interest in enhancing and developing bilateral relations, wishing for ongoing progress and prosperity for Jordan and its people.The credential presentation ceremony was attended by Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Maria Anguelieva, the President's Foreign Policy Secretary Roussi Ivanov, and Mircho Ivanov, Director of the Protocol Directorate, along with several Bulgarian officials.