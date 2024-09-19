Lebanon Pager Blasts: Israel's Patience Runs Thin Is War With Hezbollah Imminent Now? Explained

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Just a day after pagers used by the group Hezbollah members exploded, more electronic devices detonated in Lebanon on Wednesday, marking a second wave of deadly attacks.

Both are widely suspected to have been carried out by Israel, raising fears that the ongoing conflict between the two sides could escalate into full-scale war.

Two waves of attack

Earlier on Tuesday, pagers utilised by hundreds of Hezbollah members detonated in various locations in Lebanon and Syria. The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people, including two young children, and left thousands more injured.

The Lebanese government and Iran-backed Hezbollah have also attributed the deadly explosions to Israel.

Just one day after these incidents, additional detonations occurred in Beirut and other areas of Lebanon on Wednesday, including several blasts during a funeral in Beirut for three Hezbollah members and a child who lost their life in Tuesday's explosions, according to Associated Press.

At least 20 people were killed, and another 450 were wounded, the Health Ministry said, in this apparent second attack.

Pagers were 'discontinued' in 2014

Mobile phones became the primary communication tool worldwide; pagers-often referred to as beepers due to the sound they emit to signal incoming messages-have largely fallen out of favour, with demand plummeting from its peak in the 1990s.

For many years, Hezbollah has relied on pagers for communication.

Recently, the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, cautioned members against using cellphones, stating that Israel could potentially use them to track their movements. Pagers operate on a different wireless network than mobile phones, making them generally more resilient during emergencies.

For Hezbollah, pagers offer a way to circumvent what is believed to be extensive Israeli electronic surveillance on mobile phone networks in Lebanon. The simpler technology of pagers carries lower risks of intercepted communications, providing a more secure option for the group.