Afghanistan Secures Historic First Win Over South Africa

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghanistan secured their first-ever win over South Africa in international on Wednesday night, thanks to a stunning performance that saw South Africa bowled out for 106 in the first of three ODIs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and 18-year-old Mohammad Ghazanfar were the standout performers, sharing seven wickets between them and dismantling South Africa's batting order.

After winning the toss, South Africa chose to bat first but quickly found themselves in trouble. Farooqi made early breakthroughs by dismissing Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram.

Farooqi struck again by taking the wicket of Tony de Zorzi, while Ghazanfar followed with a devastating spell, removing Tristan Stubbs and debutant Jason Smith for ducks in the same over.

With South Africa reduced to 29/5 and soon 36/7, Ghazanfar claimed Kyle Verreynne's wicket, and Andile Phehlukwayo was run out, leaving South Africa in disarray.

Wiaan Mulder and Bjorn Fortuin provided a brief recovery with a 39-run partnership, but Rashid Khan, returning to ODIs after a long break, bowled Fortuin, halting their progress.

Mulder managed to push South Africa past 100 and scored his first ODI fifty, but he was dismissed by Farooqi shortly after, having scored 52 from 84 balls.

Rashid Khan ended the innings in 33.3 overs, trapping Lungi Ngidi leg before, securing Afghanistan's historic win. They aim to extend their lead in the second ODI on Friday.

