Vikrant Massey-Starrer ‘'The Sabarmati Report' Locked For November 15 Release

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Vikrant Massey's upcoming film“The Sabarmati Report” is all set to release on November 15.

The Instagram handle of Balaji Motion Pictures on Thursday took to Instagram to make the announcement along with a gritty poster of the film.

The post was captioned:“The burning truth will be out on 15th November! Stay Tuned!”

It was five months ago, when the teaser of“The Sabarmati Report” released and shared a glimpse into the incident that took place on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27th February 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat.

“The Sabarmati Report” is inspired by true events. The film also stars Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra.

According to a statement, the film will unfold the unknown facts that have been hidden for 22 years since the distressing incident on the Sabarmati Express.

The thriller film marks Vikrant's first theatrical outing since“12th Fail”, which was also based on a true story.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, 'The Sabarmati Report' starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.

The film will be released on 15th November 2024.

Talking about Vikrant, he was last seen in“Sector 36”, a crime thriller, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Akash Khurana. It is based on the 2006 Noida serial murders.

The film told the story of a corrupt and ignorant cop, Ram Charan Pandey, who with a change of heart later decides to confront the serial killer Prem Singh after several children go missing, following a near assault on his own daughter, exposing the dark underbelly of the city.