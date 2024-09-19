Qatar Chairs Extraordinary Meeting Of Undersecretaries Of Ministries Of Industry In GCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar chaired the Fifth Extraordinary Meeting of Undersecretaries of Ministries of of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held yesterday, in Doha. The meeting was attended by their Excellencies Undersecretaries of Ministries of Industry of the GCC countries and H E Khalid bin Ali Al Sunaidi, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC Secretariat General.

In his opening speech as Chair of the meeting, H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, Undersecretary of the of Commerce and Industry, welcomed the GCC Undersecretaries to Qatar. He pointed out that this meeting is part of ongoing efforts to promote joint Gulf action, particularly in finding a unified definition of the Gulf national product and its standards.

His Excellency emphasised the importance of strengthening the mechanism for applying the criteria of this definition as a key step towards achieving GCC economic citizenship. This will enhance cooperation between GCC countries and help them to reach common goals and ambitions, thereby contributing to the advancement of various GCC economic sectors, especially the industrial sector.

He also highlighted that reaching a consensus on the criteria for defining the Gulf national product and implementing its mechanisms will open up new opportunities to support collaborative Gulf efforts. This is in line with the directions of their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, to strengthen the Gulf's economic and industrial structures, aiming for economic integration and sustainable development.

During the meeting, they discussed the report on applying the definition of the Gulf National Product Standards and adopted the recommendations to achieve common goals.