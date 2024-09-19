UDST Students Complete Global Summer Program At Canadian University

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) students had the privilege of joining the exemplary Okanagan Global Summer Program offered by the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada.

The young scholars' participation reflects UDST's commitment to global collaboration with leading higher education institutions and its dedication to providing students with a well-rounded academic experience, further advancing the University's mission to professionals with a competitive edge in local and international job markets.

High-achieving UDST students from various majors related to engineering, business, computing and information technology, and health spent the summer alongside peers from around the world at the renowned UBC campus in Kelowna. Students engaged in interdisciplinary courses and lab sessions, learning a blend of skills and knowledge, which they practically applied to real-world issues.

The program offered two innovative course packages, which centred around the themes of“Designing the Future,” covering topics such as autonomous vehicles, automation and robotics and technical communication, and“Leadership and Decision-Making in Health,” where students explored topics around effective leadership in global health organisations, management of change, strategic project management and data-informed decision making.

The intensive academic experience included classroom and lab time, as well as opportunities to engage with local organizations, businesses and campus facilities. The students toured the Visualization and Emerging Media Studio (VEMS)-a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to exploring, developing and researching immersive media and technologies and featuring Canada's highest-resolution 3D, VR-ready video wall.

President of UDST, Dr. Salem Al Naemi, expressed his pride in the students' efforts and outstanding representation of the University, stating:“Our students' participation in UBC's prestigious program highlights their ambition and our university's commitment to providing them with unparalleled opportunities. These experiences broaden their academic and professional horizons and contribute to their personal growth, preparing them to be leaders in their fields.”“Expanding world perspectives, pursuing top-tier academics and building meaningful relationships are all at the core of the program,” said UBC Okanagan's Associate Provost, Academic Programs, Teaching and Learning, Brad Wuetherick.“The students have a unique opportunity to engage in collaborative learning and research while making meaningful connections and building friendships through the social program-it is a truly exceptional, fully immersive experience,” Wuetherick added.

“It was a pleasure to welcome exceptional students from UDST to our summer program. Not only is this an unforgettable and incredibly valuable experience for the students, but an important collaboration for our institutions as we work together to foster global opportunities to enrich student learning and collaborative research,” said Provost and Vice-President, Academic at UBC's Okanagan campus, Dr. Rehan Sadiq.