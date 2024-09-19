عربي


BLEACH Soul Puzzle Launches Worldwide On September 24, 2024 As The First Puzzle Game Based On The BLEACH TV Animation Series


9/19/2024 2:20:07 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the first puzzle game based on the hit TV animation series BLEACH, BLEACH Soul Puzzle, is set for a worldwide release on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. (Support is provided for English and Japanese.) See the original press release ( ) for more information.

A campaign is also currently underway where participants can receive BLEACH Puzzle original merch by following the BLEACH Soul Puzzle official X account.

BLEACH Soul Puzzle Launches Worldwide On September 24, 2024 As The First Puzzle Game Based On The BLEACH TV Animation Series Image
KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the first puzzle game based on the hit TV animation series BLEACH, BLEACH Soul Puzzle, is set for a worldwide release on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. (Support is provided for English and Japanese.)

Pre-Order/Pre-Register Here:

About BLEACH Soul Puzzle

BLEACH Soul Puzzle is a match 3 puzzle game that features characters from the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Not only will players feel a rush when blasting away pieces with attacks by BLEACH characters in the puzzle segment, but they'll also be able to encounter a variety of other BLEACH elements that allow them to experience the world of BLEACH while enjoying the game.

Promotional Video

Official X Account

Official Website

BLEACH Puzzle Repost Campaign

Follow the BLEACH Soul Puzzle official X account (@BLEACHPuzzle_en ) and repost the campaign post during the campaign period. 500 winners will be chosen at random from those who participated to receive BLEACH Puzzle original merch.

BLEACH Countdown Quiz Campaign

A BLEACH quiz will be posted on the BLEACH Soul Puzzle official X account
(@BLEACHPuzzle_en ) during the campaign period.

If four or more questions are answered correctly, then everyone will receive BLEACH Puzzle profile pictures.

*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the news on the official website or the official X account for more details.

Overview of BLEACH Soul Puzzle

Platform:







iOS /AndroidTM
Genre:


 Puzzle Game
Price:


Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website:



Official X Account:




 @BLEACHPuzzle_en
Copyright:







© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot






© KLabGames ©BeXide Inc.

SOURCE KLab Inc.

MENAFN19092024003732001241ID1108690925


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

