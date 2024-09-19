Zelenskiy Announces Completion Of Ukraine's 'Victory Plan'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that his“Victory Plan” aimed at securing peace for Ukraine while preventing any“frozen conflicts” is now complete.

Reuters reported that the plan was developed after extensive consultations, and Zelenskiy is set to present it to U.S. President Joe Biden next week.

Zelenskiy had been providing regular updates on the progress of the plan but remained tight-lipped about the specifics. He indicated that the plan's focus is on achieving terms that are acceptable to Ukraine, which has been embroiled in conflict with Russia for over two and a half years.

In a video address, Zelenskiy confirmed that the plan's key points, focus areas, and necessary details have all been finalized. He emphasized the importance of determination in executing the plan.

He reiterated that peace is the only option and ruled out any possibility of“freezing” the conflict or allowing the war to be manipulated for Russia's future advantage.

Zelenskiy noted that recent military meetings with top commanders had resulted in significant strategic content that could greatly enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities. He remains resolute that negotiations can only occur once Russian troops have left Ukraine's territory.

Zelenskiy's plan is based on a peace proposal he presented in late 2022, which demands the withdrawal of all Russian forces and the restoration of Ukraine's post-Soviet borders. It also includes measures to hold Russia accountable for its invasion.

The“Victory Plan” was central to a June peace summit in Switzerland, but Russia, excluded from the event, dismissed it and refuses talks while Ukrainian forces remain in the Kursk region.

Zelenskiy's“Victory Plan” marks a pivotal step in Ukraine's quest for peace, with international support and military preparedness playing key roles in the nation's strategy. However, the ongoing territorial occupation by Russia continues to pose a major obstacle to any negotiations.

