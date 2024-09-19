Saudi Crown Prince Says No Diplomatic Ties With Israel Without Palestinian State

(MENAFN- IANS) Riyadh, Sep 19 (IANS) Saudi and Prime Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said that Saudi Arabia will not establish relations with Israel without the formation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He made the remarks in an address at the opening of the first year of the ninth session of the Saudi Shura Council on Wednesday, underscoring that the Palestinian issue remains a top priority for Saudi Arabia, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Saudi Press Agency.

"We once again emphasise the kingdom's rejection and strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation authority's crimes against the Palestinian people, which disregards international and humanitarian laws," said the crown prince.

On behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, he expressed gratitude to the countries that have recognised the Palestinian state and encouraged other countries to follow suit.

In the address, the crown prince highlighted that Saudi Arabia is committed to collaborating with all active nations in the global community.

"We believe that humanity's well-being and the preservation of our shared civilisational values depend on working together for a brighter future. This requires mutual respect for countries' independence and values, upholding the principles of good neighbourliness and non-interference, and peacefully resolving disputes," he said.

Regarding the development of the kingdom, the crown prince said that the country has made significant strides "during this transformative period," with non-oil activities accounting for 50 per cent of last year's real GDP.