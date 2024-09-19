Ukraine's Border Guards Receive Thermal Imagers From EU
9/19/2024 1:11:37 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine accepted for service the latest mobile thermal imaging systems as part of a joint project with the European Union.
This was reported by the agency's press service , Ukrinform learned.
"In Ukraine's capital, the transfer of mobile thermal imaging systems to units of the State Border Guard Service took place within the framework of the implementation of the joint project with the European Union 'EU Support to Strengthening Integrated Border Management in Ukraine (EU4IBM-Stability)," the statement reads.
The event was attended by the First Deputy Head of the agency, Volodymyr Nikiforenko, and EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, as well as those running the project, representatives from the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).
As noted by border guards, as part of the cooperation over the last year, they have already received radios, mobile X-ray scanners, as well as medical rehabilitation equipment.
Nikiforenko thanked the ambassador and international partners for their“powerful and consistent” support in repelling Russia's military aggression, years of successful cooperation and effective implementation of joint projects of international technical assistance.
In turn, Ambassador Mathernová expressed readiness to intensify further cooperation with border guards, as well as to launch new joint projects and initiatives.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian border guards serving in the southern operational area received international technical assistance from EUBAM worth over EUR 5.5 million.
Photo: gov
