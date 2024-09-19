Er Rashid Says Doors Not Shut For Anyone, Omar Warns Voters

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Ganderbal- NC vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asked people to vote wisely after MP Engineer Rashid said he has not closed his doors on any party including the BJP in case the saffron party might need his support for formation.

In an interview to a private TV channel, Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was asked if there was any scope for his Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) to ally with the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashid said if such situation comes, his doors are not shut for anyone.“We will see that time what the situation is,” he said.

Abdullah said,“Let Rashid first answer to what he has said. He has openly said that his doors are open for the BJP if it needs MLAs after October 8.

“If Rashid is contesting the election to help the BJP, then the people of J-K should use their vote with caution because I have been saying this, and thankfully Rashid has acknowledged it, that such candidates are contesting to divide the vote and cause damage to the NC,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Read Also Video: 'I Will Be King Not Kingmaker' Says Er Rashid Er Rashid Slams J&K LG For Suggesting Stricter Laws To Prevent JeI From Fighting Polls

The National Conference (NC) leader is contesting the assembly polls from Ganderbal which is considered the party's bastion and family stronghold. He is also contesting from Budgam.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said,“God willing, on October 8, it will be proven that Rashid tried to take votes in the name of sympathy, but he did not get the votes.”

Abdullah said for the AIP chief, even the BJP is a like-minded party now.

“You have to ask Rashid because he is ready to help the BJP. So for him the BJP is also like-minded and so is JeI. Only Engineer can make us understand as I have not understood his politics so far,” the NC leader added.

The AIP forged an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) on Monday.

Abdullah hit out at J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's call for stricter laws to prevent organisations like JeI from participating in elections, saying after the results of assembly polls are declared, the LG will have no right to frame laws.

“Why have you woken up today, LG sahib? Which law can you use against them? They are contesting as Independent candidates.

“Will you not let them contest as Independent candidates? Their organisation is already banned. They are not in the fray in the name of their organisation,” he said.

Abdullah said in any case, the LG will not have any right to frame laws in J-K after the elections as there will be a government elected by the people and that will decide who will contest or not.

The NC leader said it should be political parties like his who should complain as“they (JeI) are contesting against us”.

“We are not making any such demand. Why is the LG doing it? What problem does he have?” he asked.

On Congress leader Viqar Rasool Wani's allegation of an assault by NC workers in Banihal, Abdullah said“people say a lot in frustration”.

“Wani seems to be highly frustrated. The election is over. He should sit silent and wait for October 8 when the decision of the people will be in front of us,” he said.

Abdullah said Wani's own party has not liked his statements. The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president has issued a statement against him, he said.

The NC and the Congress have stitched a pre-poll alliance for the assembly elections, but the parties are contesting Banihal and four other seats as a friendly contest.

Wani is pitted against NC's Sajad Shaheen in Banihal.