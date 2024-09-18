PM Modi To Address Public Rally In Srinagar Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prime Narendera Modi will arrive in Srinagar today to address a mega election rally at the decked up Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Sonwar, Srinagar.

Roads leading to the rally venue have also been decorated with lights and BJP flags. For the smooth rally, all security arrangements have been put in place.“We have made elaborate security arrangements for the VVIP visit,” Inspector General of (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdhi said.“Elections and VVIP visits are connected. All measures are in place.”

This will be the first election rally by the PM in Srinagar as part of the election campaign. On September 14, he addressed a mega rally in Doda district of Jammu. BJP has already mobilized its workers across Kashmir to participate in the rally.

Speaking to the reporters in Srinagar, Chugh said that all the preparations for Prime Minister Modi's visit to Srinagar have been finalised.“It will be a grand occasion and a milestone event for J&K,” Chugh said. He said the PM will address a massive election rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium tomorrow.“People of J&K love the Prime Minister. We have seen in the past whenever he has visited J&K, people in large numbers have welcomed him,” he said.“Tomorrow's visit of PM Modi will be a game changer, rather a milestone event for the people of J&K.” Chugh said that the main venue is decked up and Srinagar has been decorated to welcome PM Modi.

“PM Modi has worked hard for the welfare of J&K. Be it road infrastructure, employment, rail infrastructure, water, electricity and LPG Gas. Now, every elderly woman in the house will get Rs 18000,” he said. Chugh said that he has chaired a meeting of BJP workers and people in large numbers are all set to come and listen to PM Modi's speech.“PM Modi has a great vision and mission for J&K. Today, it is the direct outcome of his efforts that the polling booths that would boycott in the past are witnessing serpentine queues. This shows how people are expressing their faith in democracy,” Chugh said.

He said after 1987 poll rigging, people had lost faith in the ballot.“After much hard work by PM Modi, the faith has returned and people are choosing ballot over bullet,” he said.“The enthusiasm we saw today among the voters is because of the hard work Modiji did for J&K since 2014. The credit for this huge transition goes to none other than PM Modi,” said Chugh.