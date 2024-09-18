OIC Welcomes UNGA Resolution On Ending Israel Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed on Wednesday the UN General Assembly's (UNGA) adoption of a historic demanding Israeli to end its unlawful presence in the Palestinian territories within one year.

In a statement, the OIC said the move expresses international consensus regarding the justice of Palestine's issue and unwavering support to Palestinians' rights, including self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on the 1867 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The organization called on all countries to bear their responsibilities and take all measures to ensure Israeli occupation compliance with its commitments, in accordance with international law and international legitimacy resolutions, according to the statement.

It also called for working on achieving justice and providing international protection to Palestinian people as well as ending Israeli occupation and settlement of their territories.

The OIC affirmed that it has been paying much attention to Palestine's cause on its agenda and political efforts, mainly during the 79th UNGA session, it noted.

It further emphasized support to holding an international conference to implement the relevant UN resolutions on Palestine and the two-state solution, in line with efforts seeking a fair, permanent and comprehensive peace in the region.

Earlier in the day, the UNGA adopted, by a big majority, a resolution demanding Israeli occupation to end its illegal presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months. The vote was 124-13, with 43 abstentions. (end)

rj







MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108690137