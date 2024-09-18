Celebrity Fashion Stylist Jazmin Whitley Teams Up With Azazie To Launch Curated Fall '24 Edit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity stylist Jazmin Whitley has partnered with Azazie , the leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-tailer for all things bridal and occasion wear, to unveil a curated Fall '24 fashion edit. The collection features an array of party-perfect and bridal-party looks from Azazie's latest collections, hand-picked by Whitely, ideal for the upcoming season.

Azazie hosted an intimate, candle-lit dinner at the Azazie Studio in Beverly Hills on September 17th to celebrate the launch of the exclusive edit. The chic evening featured gourmet sushi catered by Katsuya and cocktails crafted by Spritzy Bartender .

Jazmin Whitley was joined by 16 of her closest influencer friends and clients for the celebration, all adorned in Azazie dresses, including notable names like Cassie Randolph , Tabitha Swatosh ,

Inas X , Elliana Walmsley , Sonya Styles , and Hollywood Reporter's Tiffany Taylor . The gathering embodied the essence of the new collection – a mix of elegance, fun, and fashion-forward looks, perfect for the modern party-goer and bridal party.

The Azazie x Jazmin Whitely Fall '24 edit is now available for purchase exclusively on Azazie's website,

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Visit the website at .

About Jazmin Whitely:

Jazmin Whitley is a fashion designer and celebrity wardrobe stylist that has been in the fashion industry for 15 years. She began in fashion design and has ten ready to wear collections under her belt.

She has styled everything from A-list red carpet events, music videos, award shows, book covers, magazine covers, editorials, fashion shows, to personal events like weddings, birthday events, and special occasions. Her expertise in style, trends, and personal expression thought the art of fashion comes from years of fashion design. Jazmin Whitley has dressed the top creators of both TV and social media. Her clients have been seen on many a best dressed list!

