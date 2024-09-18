Will PM Modi Meet Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus On UN General Assembly Sidelines? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi is scheduled to to New York later this month where he will also address an event at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During his visit, Modi is likely to have some bilateral meetings. However, according to reports, the Prime Minister is not expected to meet Bangladesh interim chief Muhammad Yunus.

In the second week of September, Bangladesh made a formal request to India for a meeting between Yunus and Modi, according to Dhaka Tribune. But, the meeting seems unlikely on the backdrop of recent remarks made by Yunus.





“The PM is expected to have some bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly in New York but a meeting with the head of Bangladesh's interim government isn't on the schedule,” reported Hindustan Times quoting sources familiar with the matter.

On August 16, Modi and Yunus also held a telephonic conversation , during which the Prime Minister reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. Yunus, in turn, assured that the Interim Government would prioritise protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minority groups in Bangladesh.

However, the recent 'narrative' comment by Yunus has reportedly not gone will with New Delhi.





In an interview to PTI, Yunus insisted that New Delhi must abandon the narrative that only Hasina's leadership ensures the country's stability.

“The way forward is for India to come out of the narrative. The narrative is that everybody is Islamist, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is Islamist, and everyone else is Islamist and will make this country into Afghanistan. And Bangladesh is in safe hands with Sheikh Hasina at the helm only. India is captivated by this narrative. India has to come out of this narrative. Bangladesh, like any other nation, is another neighbour,” Yunus told PTI.

On August 8, Yunus, the 84-year-old Nobel laureate, was sworn-in as the head of the interim government after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government.





- Modi will be visiting the United States from September 21 to 23 during which he will take part in the Quad Summit at Wilmington in Delaware.

- Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States - which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden

- The Prime Minister will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.