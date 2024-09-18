Cabinet Clears Simultaneous Polls About ₹1.8 Trillion Spending

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Simultaneous at the central, state and local levels took a step closer to reality on Wednesday, with the Union cabinet approving a top panel's recommendation in this respect. The also unwrapped a spending bonanza of nearly ₹1.8 trillion to make fertilizers available at subsidized rates, ensure welfare schemes reach all tribal-majority and backward areas, and support projects in space, biotechnology and entertainment.

Simultaneous elections, as recommended by a panel led by former President Nath Kovind, will be held in two stages-first at the central and state levels, and then at local bodies within 100 days of the national polls-the Union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided. A common electoral roll will be created for this and an implementation group will be set up to execute this, an official statement said after the meeting.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a press briefing that the panel chaired by Kovind had consulted a broad spectrum of stakeholders including political parties and experts.

“Extensive feedback has shown that there is widespread support for simultaneous elections in the country,” said Vaishnaw. Therefore, the Cabinet accepted the recommendations by unanimous consent, the minister said, adding the recommendations will be discussed in various forums across the country.

Opposition leader Jairam Ramesh said in a social media post that the Congress party continues to oppose this scheme. A letter from the party's president Mallikarjun Kharge to the committee led by the former President, shared by Ramesh on X, contested the panel's argument in favour of simultaneous polls.